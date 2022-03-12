NGOs seek end to monopoly of COVID-19 vaccine production

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO) says the exclusive control of COVID-19 vaccines, test and treatment by “big” pharmaceutical companies continue to put the world at risk of the next deadly variant of the virus.

Mr Oyebisi Oluseyi, Executive Director, NNNGO, made the assertion during a news conference in Lagos.

NNNGO made the call in collaboration with the Global Call to Action Against Poverty and the People’s Vaccine Alliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that March 11 marks the beginning of the third year since the World Health Organisation (WHO) formally declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Oluseyi said that world leaders have the power to remove the monopoly of big pharmaceuticals on vaccines, test and treatment and allow countries to produce life-saving medicines needed by their citizens.

According to him, there are over 100 facilities globally that can produce more vaccine doses if the monopoly of pharmaceuticals on these technologies was…