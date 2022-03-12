Nigerian Army relocates Physical Training Directorate to Abuja

By Monday Ijeh

The Nigerian Army on Friday announced the relocation of its Directorate of Physical Training from Chindit Barracks, Zaria to Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya said this during the inauguration of the Headquarters Complex of the Directorate of Army Physical Training in Abuja.

He said the relocation of the Directorate from Zaria was first muted in 1993, but added that nothing was done until 2019 when a case was made for its movement to Rigachukun.

According to him, this was however, set aside because the location did not fit the picture of what the new Headquarters should be.

“It is therefore heartwarming that after 29 years, I am presiding over this ceremony to fulfill the dream of a befitting headquarters complex for the Directorate.

“The headquarters is co-located with the Army School of Physical Training and various facilities for the headquarters and school are currently undergoing…