NNL: Oyah Sports FC lose fourth consecutive game

By Ijeoma Okigbo

EFCC Football Club of Abuja on Friday handed down a fourth consecutive loss to Oyah Sports FC of Suleja after a 2-0 win.

EFCC FC beat Oyah Sports FC in a Match Day 5 fixture in Group A1 of the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria National League (NNL).

The game played at the Area 3 Football Pitch saw both teams trying to outsmart each other in the first half with all efforts to find the back of the net in futility.

With the commencement of the second half, coach Kabiru Sani of EFCC FC threw in fresh legs to shore up the attack and the initiative proved worthy.

Nansel Busa benefitted from a low cross from James Innocent in the 57th minute to score the first goal for the team.

Four minutes later, substitute Lucky Vandi’s shot to the top corner beat goalkeeper William Delima to record the second goal for EFCC FC.

In the end, hosts EFCC stood still to claim a second win in five matches.

At the end of the game, Kabiru Sani, coach of EFCC, said he was relieved with the…