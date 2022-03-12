Yobe Govt builds 6 zonal medical warehouses

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (YODMA), says it constructed six zonal medical warehouses to reduce costs for logistics movement across the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Lawan Gana, disclosed this while commissioning one of the warehouses in Potiskum on Friday.

Gana said the zonal warehouses were set up to ensure high quality and affordable medication and to reduce costs associated with the logistics of movement.

“It is not economically sensible to say that every person will have to travel to Damaturu, the state capital, to get their drugs and consumables,” he said.

He explained that the law establishing the agency had provided the establishment of the six zonal facilities across the state.

“As we are speaking, we have established that of Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru and Damaturu, soon we are going to have two more warehouses,” Gana added.

He added that the agency has upgraded the warehouse in Damaturu in…