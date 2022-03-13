APC youth groups pass vote of confidence on Gov. Buni

By Sylvester Thompson

Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Groups have passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe as leader of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Leader of the group, Malam Bashar Binji, told a news conference in Abuja on Sunday that Buni remained the chairman of the committee in spite of antics of detractors.

“We call on youths and other members of the party to disregard fake news and all attempts and ploys to destabilise the party and the successes it has recorded so far.

“No well-meaning party member will condone any distraction at a time when the Buni-led CECPC has done so much in repositioning the party in line with the guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Binji said.

He enjoined party members not to lose sight of the productive leadership that Gov. Buni had given to the CECPC and the party as a whole.

“Since being in the saddle, Gov. Buni has continued to…