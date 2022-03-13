Apo-Karshi Road: Minister tasks contractors on speedy completion

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has urged contractors handling the Apo-Karshi Road to speed up work towards completion and eventual inauguration of the project.

Ms Meeme Felicia, the Public Relations Officer, FCT Satellite Towns Development Department, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Aliyu made the call during a visit to the project site.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the contract was awarded in parts to Messrs SCC Nigeria and Kakatar CE Ltd respectively.

Represented by the Coordinator of the department, Mr Obinna Ogwuegbu, the minister expressed pleasure at the rate the work was going on.

NAN report that the coordinator was accompanied to the site by his team of Engineers led by the Director, Regional Infrastructure, Amaechi Obiekwe.

The minister reminded the contractors of the huge relief the road would bring to the residents of the FCT when completed.

The minister also enjoined the…