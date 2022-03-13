Drug abuse: Youths can achieve success without stimulants – Ondo Govt.

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Ondo State Committee on Drug Control has advised youths in the state to shun drug abuse, saying that they could still achieve success without indulging in the usage of stimulants.

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, stated this during a sensitisation on the menace of drug abuse at the Foursquare Gospel Church, FUTA Area, on Sunday in Akure.

Aladenola, who is a pharmacist, urged youths to manage their time very well and shun stimulants.

“We have seen a lot of youths under the influence of drugs especially the psychoatic drugs and that is why the ministry has taken the sensitisation and education of youths against the use of illicit drug seriously.

“We also talk to parents so that they can address them at home.

“So, we go round schools, religious gatherings and talk to our youths on why they should stay out of drug abuse.

“They can still achieve success without stimulants,” she stated.

According to her, the…