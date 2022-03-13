Dry ports to come on stream soon –Jime

By Ephraims Sheyin

The dry ports would soon be completed and put to use as government intensifies efforts to broaden and diversify Nigeria’s economy, Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigerian’ Shippers’ Council (NSC), has said.

Jime told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that operations had begun in the Kaduna dry port while others had attained more than 80 per cent completion.

Some of the inland ports are located in Ibadan with 50,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs), Isiala Ngwa in Abia, 50,000 TEUs, Jos, 20,000 TEUs and Dala in Kano, with 20,000 TEUs.

Others are located in Funtua, Katsina State with 10,000 TEUs, and Maiduguri with 10,000 TEUs.

The dry ports are expected to serve as a catalyst for trade stimulation and economic development by bringing shipping services to the doorstep of shippers across the nation.

They are also expected to assist in decongesting the seaports and make them more user-friendly.

Jime, while referring to the dry ports…