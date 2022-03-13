Electoral Act 2022: I will personally remain grateful to Buhari — Epelle

By Folasade Akpan

Mr Jake Epelle, the Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, says he will remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the amended Electoral Act 2022 for including people living with disabilities.

He gave the commendation on Sunday in Abuja, when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

Epelle, who said that the Albino Foundation led the move for review of the Electoral Act component that has disability, said “the efforts of the community of persons living with disabilities with regards to inclusiveness in electoral processes has paid off.

“You know, we led the move that repealed what can be classified as draconian law 2010 Electoral Act, Section 56, sub-section two that says that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may reasonably accommodate persons with disability.

“We came up with a position and the National Assembly invited me to come and present that.

“So, when I was invited, I told…