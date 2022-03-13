Expert seeks creation of national tourism calendar

Mr Olanrewaju Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Dascott Brand and Events, has called on the Federal Government to create a national tourism calendar to encourage more tourists to visit Nigeria.

Scott made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Lagos.

He said, ”when the national tourism calendar is in place, there would be a more organised industry.

”Tourists will then prepare fully for the period of the year they will be visiting Nigeria based on their interests in specific events.”

According to him, the calendar would feature tourism activities in terms of festivals, tourism seminars, workshops, summits and the dates such activities will hold.

He noted that it is high time the Nigerian tourism industry became more organised and positioned to generate more revenues for government and individuals.

“It is highly recommended that a national tourism calendar should be a necessity to enable tour operators to fully…