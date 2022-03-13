KOICA charges Nigerian officials on timely fulfillment of commitment to e-govt project

By Sarafina Christopher

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has urged Nigerian government officials to ensure timely fulfillment of their commitments to the 13 million dollars e-Government project, sponsored by the Korean Government.

KOICA’s Country Director Mr Sungil Son gave the advice in a statement on Friday.

The agency made the call after an interaction with government officials at a two-week pre-kick-off survey.

The survey was a pre-launch of the “Project for Building Foundations Towards Digital Governance in Nigeria from 2021~2026” through collaboration between KOICA and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE).

According to KOICA, the project is a fully-funded grant project worth 13 million U.S. dollars between…