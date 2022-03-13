Media support crucial to success of maritme industry – NSC boss

By Ephraims Sheyin

Mr Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has emphasised the need for the support of the media in the efforts to reposition the maritime industry to meet set targets.

“We must build a robust partnership with the media. It is very crucial to our success in the maritime industry as government looks more toward diversifying and broadening Nigeria’s economic horizon,” Jime said.

He spoke at the weekend when he received a delegation of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who paid him a courtesy call.

Jime said that the maritime industry was going through various reforms and implementing new strategies toward easing the time, cost and environment of doing business.

“Such efforts require the buy-in of all stakeholders and the general public.

“People living in the areas where the activities are undertaken also need to be carried along. We cannot do this without working with the media,” he said.

Jime particularly…