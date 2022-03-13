MTN to spend $1.5m on broadband expansion

Communication giant, MTN, is to spend $1.5 million (N640million) on broadband access in Nigeria in the next couple of year.

Mr Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, disclosed this plan when Nigeria embassy official visit MTN Group office in Roodeport, Johannesburg.

He said this was in line with the Federal Government’s 2020-2025 National Broadband Plan and in support of MTN Group’s strategy.

Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Muhammad Manta and the Consul General Malik Abdul led a delegation to the MTN group.

Toriola said that a new state-of-the-art headquarters would be erected soon in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the MTN would reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in lieu of tax remittance to the Federal Government, in a special arrangement to enhance the quality of road infrastructure in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MTN Group sold off parts of its shares in the Nigerian subsidiary in February with the aim of availing…