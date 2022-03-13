National Hospital has treated 5,500 albinism skin cancer patients – Foundation

By Folasade Akpan

The Chief Executive Officer of the Albino Foundation, Mr Jake Epelle, says the foundation has referred no fewer than 5,500 persons with albinism skin cancer to the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) for treatment.

He made the disclosure when he featured as special guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum on Sunday in Abuja.

Epelle, who is also the founder of the organisation, said that the foundation established the first free skin cancer treatment in Africa for persons with albinism.

According to him, treatment for the referrals cost more than N30 million.

He said “when we recognised that persons with albinism had severe issues with skin cancer, we approached the government and we established the first free skin cancer treatment; it was the first in the continent.

“So far, we have referred close to 5,500 persons to the National Hospital for treatment.

“It was an agreement we made with Obasanjo as a President and then Yar’adua and…