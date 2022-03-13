Nigerian army pledges to enhance standard of military school

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has pledged to continue to provide the needed support for the Nigeria Military School (NMS) Zaria to produce high quality manpower for the armed forces and the nation.

The Chief of Administration (Army) Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, gave the assurance at the Maiden Edition of Ex-Boys Congress and award night on Saturday in Abuja.

Muhammed, who is also the Chairman, Governing Board of NMS, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had continued to show commitment towards addressing all the needs of the school.

He urged the commandant of the school to bring forward all issues affecting the progress of NMS, assuring that all the needs of the school would be addressed.

“I think it is a worthwhile thing for us to see products of NMS doing well and I am always sad when I hear that products of NMS are not doing well.

“So myself and the commandant have sat down and we are doing a lot to improve on the quality of those who go into…