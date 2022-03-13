Nigeria’s 2022 economic outlook: Matters arising

An analysis by Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The past two years have seen dramatic changes in the global economy occasioned by the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, the pandemic had devastating consequences on many corporate organisations, hence the need to evolve new survival strategies for profit optimisation.

2022, being a pre-election year, made it even more imperative for the egg heads in various organisations to think out of the box, to set the tone for economic activities for the year.

A handy tool for many corporates was to organise conferences/webinars, bringing experts together to brainstorm on the best way to come out of the challenges of COVID-19 and to set the tone for the year.

The conferences/webinars provided participants with a repository of information to make the right decisions in 2022.

One of the pacesetters was First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., which convened the Nigerian Economic Outlook webinar in January to reflect…