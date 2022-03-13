Student stabs mate to death in A’Ibom – Police

By Isaiah Eka

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed that a secondary school student, Samuel Archibong, of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo has stabbed a school mate, James Elijah, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

Macdon, who said the incident occurred on March 10, called on parents to inculcate good family culture in their children to avoid such occurrence.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has directed the deployment of a Special Surveillance Unit to schools to check the excesses of students.

He warned students to be of good conduct during and after school hours as the command would not tolerate any act of hooliganism.

“This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and is totally unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed and has condemned the barbaric act.

“He has called on parents…