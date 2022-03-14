2023: INEC solicits cooperation of political parties

By Aminu Garko
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Niger, Prof. Sam Egwu, on Monday, urged political parties to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure smooth implementation of electoral process in the state.
Egwu, while addressing stakeholders at the commission headquarters in Minna, said it was only through their cooperation that the commission would be able to conduct a hitch-free poll in 2023.
He cleared the air on who is responsible to transport voters from Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) camps from bandit-prone areas to safer places, saying, “it is not the responsibility of the commission.”
He said there are IDP camps in 14 out of the 25 local government areas of the state.
He blamed voter apathy during elections on non-performance of political office holders and appointees, alleging that they often disengaged themselves from voters.
“This usually makes it impossible for those that voted them into office to…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria