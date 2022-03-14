2023: INEC solicits cooperation of political parties

By Aminu Garko

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Niger, Prof. Sam Egwu, on Monday, urged political parties to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure smooth implementation of electoral process in the state.

Egwu, while addressing stakeholders at the commission headquarters in Minna, said it was only through their cooperation that the commission would be able to conduct a hitch-free poll in 2023.