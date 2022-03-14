Alleged election fraud: Court hears Ugwu vs NUJ, Ogbeche’s case Tuesday

By Edith Nwapi

An FCT High Court, Maitama will on Tuesday hear a motion on alleged election fraud brought against the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Emmanuel Ogbeche of its FCT council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Complainant/Claimant, Donald Ugwu, is challenging Ogbeche’s eligibility and clearance to contest the Abuja council poll.

The court, presided over by Justice Chizoa Orji, had on Feb. 1, ordered the defendants to appear on Tuesday, March 15, in an originating summons filed by Mr Michael Okorie, Counsel for Ugwu.

Okorie in the motion challenged the eligibility and clearance of the second defendant (Ogbeche) by the Credentials’ Committee set up by the first defendant (Trustees of NUJ).

He alleged that the exercise was carried out in violation of the extant NUJ Constitution.

Ugwu, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in NAN, is urging the court to nullify Ogbeche’s clearance and declare him the sole candidate for the Dec. 4, 2021…