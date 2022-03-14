ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

By Joan Nwagwu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) says it will continue its roll-over strike for another eight weeks to enable the Federal Government address issues in concrete terms.

The ASUU President, Mr Emmanuel Osodeke, said this in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council emergency meeting on Monday in Abuja.

Osodeke said the roll-over strike shall commence by 12.01a.m on Monday, March 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had embarked on a nationwide warning strike to press home its members’ demands from Feb.14 .

The lecturers’ demands include funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are: the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

According to Osodeke, NEC noted that the the union’s…