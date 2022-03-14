Dangote Cement assures of product availability

Poised to mitigate scarcity, Dangote Cement Plc has assured Nigerians of product availability, while deepening its market equity and penetration.

It said a combined output from the Dangote Cement factories in Obajana, Gboko, Ibese, and Okpella would allay concerns about product availability in some quarters.

This is coming as Dangote Cement Plc sustains its position as a leading contributor to Nigeria’s economy with a tax charge of N173.93 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the cement group’s audited results released on the portal of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX), the tax charge represents an increase of 78.7 per cent over the N97.24 billion in 2020.

Group Sales and Marketing Director, Rabiu Umar, said cement supply was being steadied to meet the demand of Nigerians.

The company, he said, has committed billions of Naira in social interventions across the country, making it Nigeria’s biggest donor.

Speaking at a…