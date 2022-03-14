FCT traffic services impound 48 vehicles from illegal parks, car marts

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has impounded 33 vehicles belonging to commercial motorists operating illegal motor parks at Area 1 under the bridge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the directorate also towed 15 vehicles at unapproved roadside car marts, and those transacting business on-road corridor and pedestrian walk on Borno and Benin streets in the city.

Addressing newsmen during the operation, the Zonal Commander in Charge of Zone 1 of the DRTS, Osho Alaba, said the exercise was aimed at alerting the public that such activities were not allowed in the city.

Alaba, who is an Assistant Director of Operations, decried the conversion of Area 1 by some drivers as illegal parks, with several rickety vehicles, thereby constituting traffic jams in the area, which informed the operation.

“Our officers from the Area 1 Command of the Directorate and taskforce team stormed Area 1 and were able to…