FG assures fund support for small scale miners

By Francisca Oluyole

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, has reiterated Federal Government’s determination to support Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) with funds to increase their productivity.

Adegbite made this known in a statement issued by Mrs Etore Thomas, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry on Sunday in Abuja.

The minister, who inspected the ongoing Gemstones market construction at Ojoo, Akinyele Local Government Area in Oyo State, said that miners should come together as different cooperatives to access funds set aside to support their activities.

” Miners can access loan from N2 million to N100 million, payable in 15 years at five per cent interest rate per annum,” he said.

Adegbite said a loan of N2 million and below would only require a guarantor while a miner seeking for loan above N2 million would need to provide required collateral.

“I realised that a lot of people cannot access…