Gencos urge stakeholders’ roundtable to resolve erratic power supply

By Constance Imasuen The Electricity Power Generation Companies (GenCos) have called on stakeholders in the power sector to come together to resolve the current erratic supply instead of blame game. Mrs Joy Ogaji, the Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) said this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

Ogaji said to ensure electricity sustainability in the country, stakeholders in the sector must address the root causes of the current erratic power supply and not the symptoms.

“Let us fix the power sector, instead of the blame game. We want to sit with government and look at the issues and come up with solutions that will improve electricity supply.

“As a matter of urgency, we want to have a sit-down with government, if we want sustainability of power in the market.