Group commends Nigerians’ patience on fuel scarcity

By Ikenna Osuoha

With the lingering fuel scarcity in Abuja and other Nigerian major cities, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), has commended Nigerians for their patience and endurance.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Nnam who saluted Nigerians for their endurance in spite of the trying times, urged them to continue to be law abiding.

“I commend Nigerians for their endurance in spite of the fuel scarcity.

“They should continue to believe in Nigeria, as they queue for the fuel, it is important they be orderly and peaceful about it, no one should oppress the other,” he advised.

The ILDC Coordinator, however, urged Nigerian government to urgently address the situation for a respite to people.

According to him, government ought to do the needful in order to sustain the people’s confidence by making fuel available.

Nnam…