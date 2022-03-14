Mining coys owe federation accounts N2.76bn – NEITI

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says over 2,000 companies operating in Nigeria’s solid minerals industry are indebted to the federation accounts to tune of N2.76 billion.

The organisation disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement by its Deputy Director/Head, Communications and Advocacy, Mrs Obiageli Onuorah, to announce the release of the 2020 solid minerals report.

The NEITI Independent Solid Minerals Industry Report tracked and reconciled financial flows in the sector, checked quantities of minerals produced, utilised and exported in 2020.

Presenting the Report before its multi-stakeholders, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary, NEITI, said the companies’ liabilities resulted from failure on the part of 2,119 companies to pay statutory annual service fees for respective mineral titles.

Orji said that 6,010 existing solid mineral titles were valid as of Dec. 31, 2020, while 7,605 mining titles…