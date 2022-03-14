Mongolia launches national movement against alcoholism

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Monday announced that the country was launching a national movement against alcoholism for national security and the well-being of Mongolian families.

“One of the main reasons for our sufferings is alcoholism. Alcoholism never brings good. Instead, it brings misery, loss, and sorrow,’’ Khurelsukh said.

Khurelsukh said this during a national conference called “Men’s Participation and Leadership in Social Development.’’

The role, responsibility and leadership of men are very important for the development of the country and their families.

He noted that the average life expectancy of men in Mongolia is now almost 10 years lower than that of women.

High consumption of tobacco and alcohol by men, results in diseases such as lung and liver cancers and cardiovascular problems.

It is said to be the main reason Mongolian men have a shorter lifespan than women on average.

This is extremely irresponsible and affects not only…