NEITI report: Reps committee invites NNPC, others for investigation

The House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on the recovery of outstanding debts owned the Federal Government by Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria, has invited the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and many others for investigation.

Others invited include the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), Upstream Regulatory Commission, Midstream, Downstream Regulatory Authority, among others.

This is based on the report of the National Extractive Industries Extractive Initiative (NEITI) that 77 Oil and Gas companies operating in Nigeria are owing the Federal Government over N2.6 trillion.

Mr Eric Makwe, the Clerk of the Committee, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, against the backdrop of the 2020 NEITI report.

