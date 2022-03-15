CBN releases guidelines for BNCH operations

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

In a bid to ease huge cash management and deepen financial inclusion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines for the operation of the Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH).

According to a statement on its website, the CBN said that the release of the guidelines is in furtherance of its mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria.

It said it is part of its collaborative efforts with the Banker’s Committee to reduce cost and improve operational efficiency in the country’s cash management.

“The CBN, in collaboration with the Banker’s Committee, initiated the Nigerian Cash Management System which seeks to reduce cost and improve operational efficiency in the country’s cash management value chain.

“One initiative towards the stated goal is the introduction of BNCH.

“BNCHs are cash collection centers to be established by registered processing companies or Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) based on business needs.

“They…