INEC fresh registration hits 7.1m

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is 7,009,343 as at 7 a.m on March 14.

The commission in the Quarter 3, Week 10 update released on Monday in Abuja, also disclosed that the registrants who had completed their registration was 4,009,361 out of which 1,687,540 were done online and 2,321,821 physical.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the update also disclosed that of registrants who completed their registration, 2,009,469 were male and 1,999,892 female, while 33,985 were People Living With Disabilities (PWDs).

INEC also disclosed that it had received a total of 12,097,240 applications including those requesting for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and update of voter information record.

It disclosed that 6,434,265 of the applications were filled by male, while 5,662,975 were from the female of…