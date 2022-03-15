Maths Day: Centre reiterates commitment to promote learning, teaching

2021 Maths Queen, Miss Marcel Onyebuchi, with

the Director/Chief Executive, NMC, Prof. Promise Mebine

and other stakeholders at the award ceremony in Abuja.

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has reiterated its commitment to promoting activities that will improve the research, teaching and learning of mathematics and mathematical sciences in the country.

Director/Chief Executive of the centre, Prof. Promise Mebine, expressed the commitment at the 2021/2022 Mathematics Day and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the girl-child, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated on March 14 of every year in honour of the beauty, relevance, importance, benefits and applicability of the subject in real life.

NAN also reports that the theme for the 2022 IDM is: “Mathematics Unites,” with the celebration featuring the crowning of 2021 Nigeria Maths Queen, Miss Marcel Onyebuchi of FGGC,…