Military successes against terrorists recognised by global index – COAS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Global Terrorism Index has recognised and applauded the successes of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorists in the Northeast.

Yahaya said this at the opening of the First Quarter 2022 Chief of Army Staff Conference, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nigeria was ranked fourth on the 2022 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), an improvement from the sixth position it had been on since 2017.

Nigeria, Syria and Somalia were the only countries among the 10 most impacted by terrorism to record an improvement in their scores from 2020 to 2021.

The report was published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an independent and not-for-profit think tank.

He said that the effort and gains against bandits and other violent criminals in the Northwest and North Central, secessionists in the South East and other criminals in other geo-political zones were…