National convention: APC young professionals rally support for Adamu

By Naomi Sharang

A group within All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Professionals for Progress (YPP), has begun mobilising the youth within the party to support the chairmanship aspiration of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was ahead of the national convention of the party, slated for March 26.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Babajide Ehindero, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He urged other chairmanship aspirants to step down for Adamu, in the interest of party cohesion and progress.

“From the array of chairmanship aspirants from the North-Central, Adamu is the most experienced to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

“He is a founding member of APC who is conscious of the founding principles of the party.

“Adamu is also a grassroots politician who understands the challenges of the party. He has the credibility and political will to provide an all-inclusive…