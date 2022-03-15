Navy arrests 5 suspected illegal crude oil refiners

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five suspected illegal crude oil refiners caught towing an expansive metallic barge, loaded with several million litres of adulterated diesel.

Cdr. Umar Sidi, the Base Operations Officer, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, made this known while handing over the five suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

Sidi said troops made the arrest and seizures during its ongoing Operation River Dominance, which began in January to support Rivers government campaign against illegal refineries in the state.

According to him, troops also apprehended a tanker truck transporting suspected adulterated diesel for distribution to unsuspecting users in the state.

“Troops arrested a tug boat, MV Bonny River, towing a large barge, Kanye, at Kilometre five River with an unspecified quantity of petroleum product suspected to be illegally refined diesel.

“Our patrol team also arrested…