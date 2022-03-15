Police dismiss claim of strike as fake, mischievous

By Monday Ijeh

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday described as fake and mischievous claim of purported plans by its personnel to embark on strike.

The police made the clarification in a statement by the acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said the claim, circulating in some social media handles, on plans by some personnel of the force to embark on strike from March 26, was a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals.

Adejobi said the claim was to bring the force to disrepute, misinform the public and heat up the polity.

“It is pertinent to restate that the Nigeria Police Force is a regimented and disciplined organisation with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances and in no circumstance is a strike action one of such means.

“The men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are fully aware that a strike action or other deliberate disruption of law enforcement services by any security organisation…