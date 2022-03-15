Women must lead battle against environment crisis – UN Chief

By Cecilia Ologunagba

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says to forge a sustainable future for us all, women and girls must be front and centre, leading the way against environmental crises.

Guterres said this at the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Monday at UN headquarters, New York.

He described the climate and environmental crises, coupled with the ongoing economic and social fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, as “the defining issues of our time,” reminding that “our collective response will chart our course for decades to come.”

Noting that the, “unprecedented emergencies of the climate crisis, pollution, desertification and biodiversity loss, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of new and ongoing conflicts.”

He said the conflicts had accelerated and intensified into widespread and interlinked crises that affect us all,” he told the participants at the hybrid opening day event that the damage would not be…