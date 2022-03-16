112 to bag first class degrees at LASU convocation – VC

By Grace Oladipo

No fewer than 112 graduates of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, would be awarded First Class degrees at the institution’s 25th convocation, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has announced.

Olatunji-Bello disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday to intimate journalists on activities lined up for the ceremony.

She added that the first class graduating students were the highest number the institution had produced so far.

“The total number of graduating students are 7,232 students in diploma, first degree, postgraduate diplomas and Masters degrees.

“Benjamin Damilare Olowu of the Department of Mechanical Engineering emerged the overall Best graduating student, having attained a 4.97 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) out of the entire graduating students of the institution.

“Also, two graduating students of Masters’ degree would be graduating with a 5.0 CGPA from the Department of Peace and Religious Studies and…