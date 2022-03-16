916 students compete for Int’l Athletics Championship in Lagos

Athletics

Damilola Fadugba/Vivan Izu-Ibobo

A total of 916 students from 53 schools are participating in the International School Athletics Championship underway at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Organiser, Enefiok Ubong, said that the competition would be an annual event which would be included in the Lagos State Sports Commission calendar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament, which started on Tuesday, will end on Saturday.

Ubong, a former athletics Olympian, said that talent was best developed at young age.

He added that exposing the discovered talents would give them an edge over their counterparts.

“Talent is found at the young age, but a lot of times, they do not have enough exposure.

“By exposing them, competing among their colleagues outside the country won’t be new to them since they already have the experience of competing at school age.

“We decided to start from school sport so that we can get the raw talent…