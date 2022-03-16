DHQ seeks collaboration with NAN

Sumaila Ogbaje

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, has solicited for collaboration of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with the military in an effort to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

Akpor made the call when he led officers of the Directorate of Defence Information on a courtesy call on the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

He said that going by the mandate of NAN and the military, both shared the responsibility of protecting the nation.

According to him, while the military protects the territorial integrity of the nation, NAN protects its soul by ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

“From your reach and spread, you have been able to bring news from the most remote corners of the country.

“Therefore, every media organisation depend on you for news. So, you are doing a very great job and we are also happy with the degree of collaboration with the armed forces of Nigeria.

“From the mandate, you also…