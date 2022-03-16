DIHAD 2022: Aisha Buhari wants new approach to localising humanitarian aids

By Ahmed Ubandoma

Nigeria`s First Lady and Chairperson, African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), Aisha Buhari, has expressed the need for stakeholders to adopt a new approach in addressing humanitarian crises in local communities.

Buhari made the disclosure in Dubai while delivering her keynote address during the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian and Development Aid Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2022).

A statement made available to newsmen by the first lady’s Special Assistant on Media, Aliyu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the theme of the conference was: “SDG-17: A Hand-Holding Approach to Partnerships and Sustainable Development: The Nigerian Experience of Aisha Buhari Foundation.”

“ I shared my foundation’s experiences working in collaboration with development partners across the world in recording some modest achievements in the areas of health, education, women and youths empowerment in the past 6 years.

“It was the right platform…