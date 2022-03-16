FCTA awards over N200m scholarships to 8,236 students

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, in Abuja commenced disbursement of over N200 million to 8,236 students for the 2020 and 2021 session in the FCT.

The Secretary for FCTA Education Secretariat, Alhaji Sani El-katuzu, made the disclosure while performing a symbolic presentation of scholarship award letters to some of the beneficiaries at the FCTA Secretariat.

El-Katuzu reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in providing education assistance to indigent pupils and students of the FCT at all levels of education.

The secretary, who advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the learning materials and cash given to them, called on well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and organisations to support the education of children.

”Because it was no longer feasible for government alone to shoulder the responsibility of educating Nigerians.”

Earlier, the Director, FCT Scholarship…