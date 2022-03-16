FG to eliminate multiple cargo examination

PEBEC Secretary, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Federal Government says measures have been stepped up to eliminate multiple cargo examination, encourage priority and free movement of designated export containers to boost the volume of export.

The Secretary to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, stated this in Abuja at a session on the Midway National Action Plan (NAP) 7.0.

The session is pivotal for the trajectory of the 7th iteration of the 60 days accelerator NAP 7.0, and updates on the progress of the non-agro and agro export plan.

Oduwole, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, said implementation of the Designated Export Warehouse (DEW) project would fast track the process.

She said this was necessary to enhance drastic reduction in the current time for export cargo examination as well as congestion at the terminals and create space for new containers.

“A reform…