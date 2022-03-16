Manchester United crash out of Champions League

Atletico Madrid dumped Manchester United out of the Champions League round of 16 after edging to a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Renan Lodi scored the only goal just before half-time as Diego Simeone’s side won 2-1 on aggregate after a late draw in the first leg last month.

Tuesday’s result means United’s trophy drought will now almost certainly stretch to five years, with Ralf Rangnick’s side already eliminated from the FA Cup and 20 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

“I think we played a very good first half — exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn’t convert that into one or two goals,” Rangnick said after the match.

“Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before halftime didn’t make life any easier. It was hard in the second half and always interrupted. There was always somebody lying on the floor.”

United named three changes from Saturday’s victory over Tottenham…