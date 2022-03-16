Olubadan pledges to ensure security of lives, property

By Suleiman Shehu

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll, has pledged to ensure security of lives and property in Ibadanland in particular and Oyo State in general, during his reign.

Balogun made the pledge on Tuesday, in Ibadan while playing host to the Heads of Security Agencies in the state when they jointly paid him visit.

The traditional ruler assured them that he would not use his position to impede their duties in whatever manner or form.

According to him, this is because of my firm belief that the fulcrum of societal development is squarely placed on security of such society.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, led the team, comprising Mr M. A. Alex, Department of State Security (DSS), Mrs Uche Chukwura, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Mike Adaraniwa, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC).

Others were B.A. Jayeoba, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); Ailewon Nuel, Nigeria Correctional Service and the…