Quarantine service, NVMA partner on safety animal products

By Felicia Imohimi

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), says it would work with the newly executive committee of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) on the health of livestock and safety of animal products.

Dr Vincent Isegbe, Director-General, NAQS, stated this at the ongoing Annual Summit and Investiture of Dr Olutoyin Adetuberu, the 20th National President of the association, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the summit is: “Curbing the menace of Quackery in the Veterinary profession in Nigeria.’’

Isegbe, said NAQS, was saddled with the responsibility of working on creating of disease-free areas in the country.

He added that the service would strengthen collaboration with the association to move the profession to an enviable height.

According to him, the work of the profession is so diverse including animal health, food safety, feeds, among others, adding that though they were very few if they contributed their quota, they could…