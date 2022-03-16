Report blames illegal mining on cumbersome government procedures for securing permits

By Angela Atabo

A report by Global Rights, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has blamed rising cases of illegal mining in Nigeria on poverty, high cost and cumbersome government procedures for securing permits.

Global Rights Lead Researcher, Nana Nwachukwu, said this when she presented the research report on the Dialogue on Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM) tagged “ Assessing the State of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said that the report also blamed the Federal Government’s inability to regulate the industry and the difficulty faced by miners in accessing funds from Bank of Industry (BoI) as other factors promoting illegal mining.

“One of the biggest things that came up from this research was the policy framework for artisanal and small scale mining, the Nigerian Mineral and Mining Act of 2007 is undergoing review, so this is an important time to look at some of these issues.

“This is because one of the…