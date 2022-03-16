Speed violation, night travels cause traffic crashes- FRSC

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that speed violations and night travels were the leading causes of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across the country.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this at a seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in collaboration with the FRSC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi decried the increasing cases of speed violations which had culminated in numerous fatalities on the road.

According to him, life has no duplicate, and speed violation constitutes the major challenge..

He noted that about 52 per cent of the road crashes recorded were speed related.

He said, “We arrest an average of 132 offenders based on our daily reports to government and this is associated with lack of speed limit device installation.

“This year’s Easter patrol will be focused on speed because life has no replacement. We record an average of 89 to 90 deaths per week and sometimes 100.

“Most times,…