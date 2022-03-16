Tinubu seeks APC Senators’ support on 2023 presidency

By Naomi Sharang

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has sought for the support of the APC Senate Caucus towards actualising his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu said this when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the Senate President’s Conference Room on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that he was at the Senate for counsel, partnership and support.

“Nigerians have come to that stage where we need a change of baton. President Muhammadu Buhari is about to serve his second term in full.

“Election is coming up in February. I can’t do it by myself and I can’t do it by sitting at home expecting that many friends I have here will do it for me.

“I believe jointly we can do it. You can back me successfully for the nomination of my lifetime ambition to become the president.

“My ambition is not blind to the extent I will step on the toes of the President. I just want to step into his shoe and not on his toe,” Tinubu said.

He said that…