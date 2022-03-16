UN inaugurates 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Chad

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The Government of Chad and the humanitarian community have inaugurated the country’s 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan to support the vulnerable populations and refugees in the country.

The Humanitarian Response Plan will prioritise food security and nutrition, health emergencies, and addresses the impacts of climate change, according to UN Spokesperson, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, briefing journalists in New York.

“In Chad, we, along with our humanitarian partners, launched the country’s 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan and the Cameroon Refugee Response Plan with the Government and donors to support vulnerable populations, including refugees living in Chad.

“The Humanitarian Response Plan seeks 511 million dollars to help 3.9 million people, including internally displaced, returnees, refugees, and vulnerable people living in host communities.”

Dujarric said in addition to the Humanitarian Response Plan, the Cameroon Refugee Response Plan…