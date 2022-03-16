West Africa food economy to reach $480 bn by 2030 – UN

By Bukola Adewumi

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, says the food economy in the West Africa and Sahel sub-region is projected to reach 480 billion dollars in 2030.

Schmale said this at the 13th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting of 15 West African countries and Sahel sub-region in Abuja to brainstorm on the way forward to the food and nutrition situation in the region.

The meeting is with the theme, “Joining Efforts to Build Resilient Agrifood Systems in West Africa and Sahel.”

He said the expected growth would be attributed to systemic approach undertaken by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in securing the development gains in the fight against hunger, poverty and for progressing on the delivery of other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .

According to him, the West Africa’s agrifood system faces continuing challenges a declining natural resource base, recurrent natural and human-caused disasters, climate…